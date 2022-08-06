Danny Trejo is set to star as Ferdinand Magellan in new film









Danny Trejo is one of Hollywood’s most inspirational acting talents, having established himself as a top star after escaping substance abuse issues and a life of crime. Known for his iconic performances in popular films such as Desperado, Con Air, From Dusk Till Dawn and many more, Trejo’s trajectory is unique.

In recent years, Trejo has worked on various projects ranging from Running Wild with Bear Grylls to The Book of Boba Fett. According to the latest reports, the actor has been cast in a brand new action film called 1521. It will be set in the Philippines and explore the country’s pre-colonial period and the Battle of Mactan.

Trejo is set to play the role of Ferdinand Magellan, the Portuguese explorer responsible for planning and leading the Spanish expedition to the East Indies. The indigenous resistance killed Magellan during the Battle of Mactan, and his death is now remembered as a symbol of resistance against colonial powers.

Francis B. Lara Ho is producing the film, while Mary Krell-Oishi penned the screenplay. Michael Copon is also set to star in this new film, where he will take on the part of Datu Lapu-Lapu – the leader of the anti-colonial resistance.

While the release dates haven’t been confirmed yet, this film has the makings of a fascinating cinematic experience.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.