Danny Masterson blames rape charges on association with Scientology









American actor Danny Masterson is alleged to have used his “untouchable” position in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for drugging and raping women. Masterson is currently on trial for the second time following numerous allegations of rape.

The actor’s first case was officially declared a mistrial back in December 2022. Masterson is currently accused of three charges of rape, all taking place between the period of 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the closing arguments of the most recent trial, Masterson was directly accused of drugging women in order to rape them and later used his prominent position in the Church of Scientology to avoid responsibility.

“The defendant drugs his victims to gain control. He does this to take away his victims’ ability to consent,” prosecution lawyer Ariel Anson told the jury. “You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice. The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again.”

“The church taught his victims ‘rape isn’t rape, you caused this, and above all, you are never allowed to go to law enforcement’,” she added. “In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity and he is untouchable.”

The defence claimed that the prosecution purposefully avoided evidence that did not fit their narrative.“[Ms Anson] did a very nice job of ignoring many of them,” he told jurors. “What she views as little inconsistencies are at the heart of trying to determine is somebody, reliable, credible, believable enough for a criminal conviction?”