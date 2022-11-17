Danny Elfman releases new song for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'









Composer Danny Elfman has shared the track ‘Duel Lecture’ from his score for Noah Baumbach’s latest movie White Noise, weeks before the film’s release on Netflix.

Having premiered at the 79th Venice Film Festival in August, Baumbach’s latest movie, an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, has been receiving rave critical reviews. A story that is packed full of commentary about death and consumerism, White Noise tells the story of Jack (Adam Driver), a professor of Hitler studies at a liberal arts college, and his family, who are faced with the existential threat of death after an ‘airborne toxic event’ occurs near his home.

Packed full of commentary about death and consumerism, the film sounds like the perfect story for Baumbach, who has previously helmed such modern classics as Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid and the Whale that each tangle with the struggles and complications of modern life.

Whilst Baumbach’s film is set to drop on Netflix on December 2nd, Elfman’s soundtrack will be released on November 18th, giving listeners a taste of what to expect from the brand-new apocalyptic black comedy. As one of the most renowned composers of modern cinema, Elfman is also known for his collaborations with the great Tim Burton, working on several projects, including Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Meanwhile, fans of Baumbach don’t have too long to wait for his follow-up project, with the filmmaker working on the highly-anticipated release of the 2023 Barbie movie, writing the screenplay alongside Gerwig, with the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera being included in the cast.

In the meantime, take a listen to Elfman’s brand-new track for White Noise below.