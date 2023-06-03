Danny Boyle names the “best action sequence” in a movie









No stranger to directing action, acclaimed British filmmaker Danny Boyle has dipped his toe into the genre on multiple occasions. From the gritty handheld zombie chases of 28 Days Later in 2002 to the slick heist sequences in the psychological thriller Trance that came just over a decade later, the director has demonstrated a deft ability to create tension and get audiences’ blood pumping.

In fact, his resume boasts such an impressive list of titles that for a long-time he was a serious contender for the latest James Bond outing before ultimately dropping out due to creative differences and letting Cary Fukunaga take the reins. Nevertheless, when Boyle states that a film has an incredible action sequence, you can trust that the man knows what he’s talking about. The film in question, however, may come as something of a surprise.

Whilst he touted Apocalypse Now as the “ultimate action film” when speaking to Rotten Tomatoes ahead of the release of his multi-Academy Award-winning 2008 fantastical drama Slumdog Millionaire, Boyle chose a particular gem of British animation as the film containing the “best action sequence” — and it’s not even a full feature film.

Nick Park’s second ‘Wallace and Gromit’ short film, The Wrong Trousers, earned him unique praise from Britain’s most highly regarded filmmaker. “Nick Park is one of the most underrated action directors in the world,” said Boyle, before continuing to explain how the ending sequence of the film, which involves a high-speed chase scene on a model train track, made such a tremendous impression on him.

He added: “If he weren’t only interested in doing Claymation they’d have him doing every action movie. That is the best action sequence I’ve ever seen in a film. Talk about breathless action!”

Whilst director Park, who is famous for his work with Aardman Animation studios, may well have made for an excellent live-action director too, we can consider ourselves lucky that he continued his vocation in stop-motion animation. Having given audiences the likes of Creature Comforts in 1989 and two feature films in the 2000s with Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Park’s groundbreaking work has seen him win four Academy Awards.

Obviously, Boyle agrees, making clear how much more impressive he finds Park’s ability to direct action than the standard big-budget Hollywood fare. “With the multi, multi, multi-millions of dollars spent on explosions — nothing is as great as that action sequence on the train at the end of that film.”

Whilst we’re not sure when we can next expect to see Boyle in the director’s chair, Park will be reprising the role in 2024, bringing us a new adventure with the cheese-loving inventor and his loyal, loveable dog in a currently untitled new Wallace and Gromit film.

