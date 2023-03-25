The Daniels give further details on upcoming ‘Star Wars’ project









Everything Everywhere All At Once directors The Daniels recently announced their involvement with the upcoming series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Now they’ve explained why they chose to take on the project.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the news broke, Daniel Kwan clarified that their contribution would be an “original Daniels project” [quotes via Digital Fix].

He wrote, “Lol, all of the people @ing us about getting sucked up by the ‘corporate machine’ can chill. These headlines are always misleading. Don’t worry. We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode.”

Kwan went on to explain that “Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare so it was an easy yes.”

Kathleen Kennedy, head of LucasFilm, has described the project as “The Goonies in space” (via Comic Book). Jude Law is set to star in the leading role.