Daniel Radcliffe to star in "Weird Al" biopic









It’s taken 40 years of being an unparalleled mastermind, but “Weird Al” Yankovic‘s life story is finally getting memorialised in a biopic. Daniel Radcliffe, current star of the television series Miracle Workers and nothing else of note, is set to play the famous parody artist.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic explains in a statement. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story will enter production next month with Roku, and Yankovic himself is signed up as one of the film’s co-writers. The film will be available for free on the Roku Channel.

So this film won’t see a theatrical release, it’s being written by the subject himself, and it’s got the same title as a previously released Funny or Die parody trailer. Something’s kind of fishy here, right? Well, if you were expecting this to be a straightforward tearjerker of a biopic, then you don’t know Al.

The giveaway comes from the fact that the upcoming production is being directed by Mike Appel, who also created that previously mentioned fake trailer. Basically, it looks like the new film will just be the full-length version of the melodramatic comedic trailer, with Harry Potter now stepping in to strap on the accordion and hopefully have a torrid affair with Madonna.

With any luck, Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story will live up to the lofty bar set by Aaron Paul.