Watch Daniel Radcliffe star in new trailer for Weird Al Yankovic film









After appearing in some lacklustre productions in recent years, Daniel Radcliffe is looking to move ahead in a different direction by taking on the challenge of portraying a figure as eccentric as Weird Al Yankovic. Radcliffe is set to star as the beloved music icon in a brand new biopic which is directed by Eric Appel.

In an interview, Radcliffe claimed that this role is extremely important to him and he has been pretty serious about the burden on him. The actor said: “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 per cent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

According to Radcliffe, it was Rihanna who helped him get the role of Weird Al because he sang a song by the icon in front of her on a television show. Even though she was not impressed by Radcliffe’s rendition at all, Weird Al saw what happened on the Graham Norton show and decided that Radcliffe would be the perfect candidate.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Weird Al revealed in a statement while confirming that the production was on track and that it would be released later this year via The Roku Channel.

Weird Al also expressed his admiration for Radcliffe, claiming that the best actor had been cast in the role and that this film was going to be a definitive part of Radcliffe’s legacy. He added: “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Watch the trailer below.