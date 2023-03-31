Daniel Radcliffe moderating new series for The Trevor Project: “It might be useful to actually listen to trans kids”









The star of the Harry Potter series and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Daniel Radcliffe, says, “if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids”.

On Wednesday this week, the LGBTQ+ suicide prevention nonprofit, The Trevor Project, announced that the actor is the moderator of a new discussion series involving transgender and nonbinary young people named Sharing Space. Radcliffe is a longtime supporter of the organisation and was given The Trevor Hero Award in 2011.

In a statement shared to accompany the announcement, Radcliffe said: “We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly.”

“It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people.” He continued: “At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

Radcliffe also features in the trailer for the first episode, which will be released on YouTube later today, to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility. “There are some people in the world who are just not trying to engage in this conversation in any good faith”, he says. “I think a lot of the time it’s just because people don’t know a young trans person so there’s just this, like, theoretical idea about this in their head.”