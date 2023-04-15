Daniel Kwan calls Ari Aster’s ‘Beau is Afraid’ a “cinematic atom bomb”









One-half of the directorial debut that won ‘Best Picture’ with Everything, Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, has come out to exclaim his adoration for Ari Aster’s latest movie, Beau is Afraid.

Aster, the director of 2018’s Hereditary and 2019’s Midsommar, is releasing his most ambitious movie yet, a dramatic odyssey that tells the story of an anxiety-ridden man who confronts his fears on his journey back home. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Ryan, Hayley Squires, Parker Posey and Michael Gandolfini, early reactions to the new movie have been divisive.

Taking to Twitter to speak about the movie, Kwan stated: “This movie is a cinematic atom bomb. Any preconceived ideas of what a movie is supposed to be is obliterated every 15 min and the audience is left holding pieces of their brains as the film laughs in their faces. It’s cruel, it’s indulgent, and so so so dumb. I loved it”.

Continuing, he beamed: “It’s a thrilling, shapeshifting beast. A live action Looney Tunes fueled by anxiety & misanthropy. A 3 hr long car crash. It’s Kaufman making a horror movie by way of Solondz. Any explanation for my love of it would have to include Stockholm syndrome. Long live Ari Aster”.

Take a look at the trailer for Aster’s new movie below.

