Daniel Kaluuya joins the cast of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'









Daniel Kaluuya has quickly established himself as a top talent in the landscape of modern cinema. After entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Black Panther, Kaluuya is set to voice Spider-Punk in the upcoming project Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This year, Kaluuya already made headlines by starring in Jordan Peele’s latest sci-fi horror film Nope. The film featured Kaluuya alongside Keke Palmer as two on-screen siblings who encounter a strange extra-terrestrial entity on their ranch.

During a conversation with Dazed, Peele said: “Black people in the genre have a different relationship to it. One thing no one ever screams in my movies is ‘Call the cops!’ We know why African-Americans aren’t the quickest to call the cops. Sometimes we might want to deal with the UFO first!”

The filmmaker also commented on the subtext of Nope: “The film is about our addiction to attention. Mine, yours, the media, the film industry. I know that my job is to tell big stories, and I felt like I couldn’t ignore the truth of what I do.”

According to the latest reports, Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers have been attached to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as directors. If the production process goes as scheduled, fans can expect a theatrical release by June 2023.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.