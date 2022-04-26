Daniel Day-Lewis was almost cast as Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’









Nicolas Cage has taken another step towards cementing his place as one of the world’s most enigmatic acting talents by starring as himself in the latest film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Although many critics have pointed out that cashing in on the Nick Cage meme is getting old, the film has delighted fans who were blown away by the on-screen combination of Cage and Pedro Pascal.

The film follows Cage as he tries to deal with a low point in his career where no good opportunities are coming his way. At such a point, he is presented with the opportunity of appearing at a billionaire’s party for $1 million but it gets really messy when it turns out that the wealthy man is actually a notorious drug criminal.

In a new interview, writer Kevin Etten revealed that the team wasn’t sure about landing Cage in their project because of rumours they heard: “We were told that Nick has done these projects before and he’s not wild about Nick as Nick And we weren’t two guys who had a huge body of work that you could point to and be like, ‘No, trust us.'”

It was because of those apprehensions that the team considered casting other big names in the role such as Christian Bale or even Daniel Day-Lewis. While those casting choices would certainly have taken the film in new directions, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is as Nicolas Cage as a film can possibly get.

“There were times when I think I, more than Tom, was trying to talk myself into other ideas,” Etten added. “The only actually good idea — I don’t know whose it was — was to have either Christian Bale or Daniel Day-Lewis playing Nick Cage. But really, no. Nobody else who really has a mixture of the super high talent he has and the goodwill of people wanting him to [succeed].”

Watch the new trailer below.