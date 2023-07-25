Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen went “down a rabbit hole” for ‘Casino Royale’ scene









Casino Royale was a monumental movie when released back in 2006. Not only did it introduce the world to Daniel Craig as James Bond, but it also demonstrated the genius of Mads Mikkelsen, who instilled a genuinely chilling edge into the antagonist, Le Chiffre. It was the moment that the 007 franchise finally grew up after years of being derided for its increasingly ridiculous scope.

Starring Craig in his first appearance as Bond, with Mikkelsen perfectly cast as his nemesis, the expansive line-up of Casino Royale also features the likes of Eva Green, Judi Dench, Jeffrey Wright and Giancarlo Giannini. The plot follows Bond as he is assigned to bankrupt the notorious terrorist financier Le Chiffre in a high-stakes, VIP poker game at the eponymous casino in Montenegro.

There are many moments of note in Casino Royale. From Bond’s fight scene on top of a crane to when he uses a defibrillator to save his own life, there’s a strong argument that sequences such as these helped to establish the film as one of the best in the franchise. It presented a much grittier story than fans were used to at the time of release, particularly following the bombastic Hollywood turns it had taken in the tenure of Craig’s predecessor, Pierce Brosnan.

Whilst there are various examples of the film’s brilliance, no scene is burnt into the collective conscience as much as the torture scene, wherein Le Chiffre torments Bond on an abandoned ship by striking him in the privates with a length of rope. Famously, it’s when Bond tells his enemy: “I’ve got a little itch down there, would you mind?”

When breaking down the most iconic characters of his career during a feature with GQ in 2023, Mads Mikkelsen looked back on the torture scene. The actor revealed that he and Daniel Craig went “down a rabbit hole” that got “crazier” when the pair were thinking of ideas for it.

Mikkelsen said: “Daniel Craig and I and Martin Campbell, we had a lot of ideas. Daniel came straight from, like, indie films, smaller films, and I also had my background in the Pusher films. We discussed, among other things, the big torture scene, and we went down a rabbit hole, me and Daniel, we had so many ideas, and it was getting crazier and crazier. You could just see Martin going, ‘Guys, guys come back, it’s, it’s a Bond film.’… ‘Oh yeah, you’re right, sorry!’ But he was quite open to look and experiment with the parameters of what you can do in a Bond film.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, the Danish actor touched on the motivations behind Le Chiffre. He said: “He’s a normal person, he’s not taking over the world, he’s not one of those guys. He’s in it for the money, and if Bond didn’t bump into his way, they would never have met; it’s not that he’s after anyone. So obviously he’s vulnerable, there’s people above him, people who are used to violence in a different way than he is, and he’s a different kind of villain, that’s for sure.”