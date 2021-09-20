Daniel Craig gives emotional farewell to James Bond crew







The end of Daniel Craig’s run as the iconic James Bond is almost over, with his fifth film as the character, No Time to Die, set to be released later this Autumn.

Taking fans on a nostalgia trip through Daniel Craig’s previous Bond outings, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, the final trailer for the long-delayed No Time to Die tugs on the heartstrings and promises a truly exhilarating conclusion to Craig’s reign.

“In No Time To Die, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology,” the film’s synopsis reads.

A clip of Daniel Craig’s emotional goodbye to the cast and crew of the film series has reared its head online, taken from the upcoming Apple TV documentary, Being James Bond, a retrospective on Craig’s time as the influential character. In the clip, the actor states, “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me…And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those…whatever”.

Continuing, the actor adds: “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life”.

No Time to Die stars a supporting cast including the likes of Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz and Jeffrey Wright, and is due to be released on September 30.

See the clip of Craig’s speech, below.

Daniel Craig's emotional farewell to being Bond 😢 pic.twitter.com/3fvNBLUk95 — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) September 20, 2021

