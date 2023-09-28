Dan Harmon provides update on ‘Community’ movie









Comedy writer Dan Harmon has provided an update on the forthcoming Community movie, following on from six seasons of the TV show, and confirmed that a script is approaching completion.

Harmon is writing the movie with Andrew Guest, who previously wrote on the Community TV show. In a new profile piece in The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon revealed most of the original cast of the show will be returning for the movie, including Donald Glover, but Chevy Chase will be absent.

“I don’t want these now-superstar people, like Emmy-winning Donald Glover, who are bothering to gather out of loyalty to this thing, to come back and once again be getting blue pages run down by an intern that totally contradict what they spent all night memorizing,” Harmon said.

He added to the publication, “I want to have a veneer of, ‘Here’s your reward.’ I don’t want them to go, like, ‘Oh, he’s learned nothing, he’s treating us like cattle again.'”

The latest development comes shortly after Chevy Chase revealed that he decided to leave Community because he thought it wasn’t “funny enough” and admitted that he had an ongoing feud with Harmon that forced his hand.

“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” Chase said on Mark Maron’s WTF podcast. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

“I didn’t mind the character,” the Saturday Night Live icon added. “I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table every day with those people. It was too much.”