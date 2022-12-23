Creator Dan Harmon opens up about the upcoming 'Community' movie









Ever since it was first announced, fans of the beloved sitcom Community cannot stop talking about the upcoming film based on the show. Before it was cancelled, the show had the slogan: “six seasons and a movie”. However, over the years, many people stopped expecting the latter half of the promise.

Thankfully, creator Dan Harmon has decided to go ahead with the highly anticipated project. During an appearance on the fan podcast Six Seasons and a Podcast, Harmon mused: “Do we really think that it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode? I think that’s one of the first things to kind of rule out.”

The creator added: “An issue with the Community movie concept is that we did a lot of episodes where, from page one to page 30, you are joyfully locked in a construct that isn’t a traditional sitcom narrative. It’s rather through the lens of David Fincher or Scorsese or, more importantly, through the lens of one of the character’s perceptions.”

Although fans might want to see more of their favourite TV episodes in the new film, Harmon maintains that the movie will not rehash old clichés. According to Harmon, doing so would be the same as taking the easy way, and he cited the example of one such premise: “Greendale Community College has been closed down for ten years.”

Harmon continued: “That’d be an easy natural thing because, right: the campus is the show, the show has been off the air. OK, great, but now are you going to spend your movie painting and fixing windows in abandoned hallways, without students going to and fro.”

