Damon Lindelof was “asked to leave” the ‘Star Wars’ movie









The American screenwriter Damon Lindelof has stated that he was “asked to leave” a Star Wars project he was once a part of.

Speaking on the latest episode of Esquire’s Explain This on YouTube, the screenwriter revealed that the Star Wars project he was once a part of was pulled from his clutches by the studio. “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe,” Lindelof stated, “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave”.

Continuing, the writer behind such hits as Lost, Prometheus and the Watchmen series added: “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely…If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again”.

The world of Disney’s Star Wars is in creative disarray, with Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie being cancelled and no movies being released in the series since the critically panned 2019 film The Rise of Skywalker. Although Disney+ series such as Andor and The Mandalorian have attracted fans from all over the world, they have also lacked firepower, doing little new in terms of visual style or storytelling.

Check out the interview between Esquire and Lindelof below.