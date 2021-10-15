Damon Albarn shares new song 'The Tower Of Montevideo'









Damon Albarn - 'The Tower of Montevideo' 7.7

Damon Albarn’s upcoming solo LP, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, is shaping up to be a moody and monolithic work. It’s also shaping up to be quite good, considering the previous singles like ‘Polaris’ and ‘Particles’.

Now, the forthcoming album gets yet another preview in the form of the new song, ‘The Tower of Montevideo’.

‘The Tower of Montevideo’ is the most Gorillaz-esque track previewed from The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows yet. I had said that about the previous release, ‘Royal Morning Blue’, but it feels far more explicit here. With a drum machine stolen directly from Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ and a wonderfully warm sax line, the song is perhaps the most jaunty and atypically intimate song from the album so far.

When Albarn calls out “I can hear music/ I can hear footsteps/ Ghosts of the empty room”, it sounds uncommonly jolly, despite its somewhat eerie implications. Here we get a lighter version of Albarn, not quite content with drolly intoning about nature and beauty anymore. Instead, he feels comfortable enough to actually sound like he’s having fun. Not that he doesn’t know how to have fun, just that The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows hasn’t exactly played off like a good-time LP. It has seemed more contemplative and introspective so far.

‘The Tower of Montevideo’ was one of the album’s tracks that Albarn previewed at his one-off concert at The Globe in London on September 20th. Albarn has also released a new audience-less live performance video of the song, complete with strings and that sweet saxophone. We’re getting closer and closer to the release of the new record, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the fourth and final preview before we hear the album in full resplendent glory.

Check out the live video for ‘The Tower of Montevideo’ down below. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows drops on November 12th.

