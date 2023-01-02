Damien Chazelle shot two-hour version of 'Babylon' on his iPhone









Damien Chazelle’s latest outing, Babylon, is an epic period drama that charts the rise and fall of a series of different characters as Hollywood transitions from silent pictures to sound movies in the late 1920s.

Boasting an ensemble cast that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li, it is listed as one of the biggest box office failures of 2022, raking in $11 million as it stands, against a budget of over £80 million. One of the reasons attributed to this flop is the 189-minute run time.

In a new interview, Chazelle revealed that he has a much shorter, rough version of the film on his iPhone.

In a new Q&A in Los Angeles for the movie, Chazelle revealed that he prepared for the lengthy feature film by shooting a two-hour cut in his backyard (via Entertainment Weekly). Shot entirely on his iPhone, this version of Babylon only has two actors, Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres in the film, and Olivia Hamilton, who stars as Ruth Adler, and is Chazelle’s wife.

“It’s a very tight, two-hour version of the entire movie, [filmed] on an iPhone in our backyard,” Chazelle said. “We rehearsed the whole movie in his backyard, only Olivia, Damien and I,” Calva added. “It was a very uncommon kind of situation.”

Elsewhere, when speaking to Empire, Margot Robbie discussed the debauched nature of Babylon, which she deems more hectic than 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, her breakout title. “I remember being on set for [The Wolf Of Wall Street] and thinking, ‘I’ll never be in a film as crazy as this ever again,” she said.

Robbie continued: “And then I made Babylon. There’s a dizzying amount of debauchery. One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I’ve ever witnessed is in this film, and it involves a fight with a snake. I won’t tell you who wins or loses that fight, but trust me, it’s insane.”

