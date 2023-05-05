Damien Chazelle presiding over Venice Film Festival competition jury









Babylon director Damien Chazelle will preside over the competition jury of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The American opened the Lido event twice before, with 2016’s La La Land and 2018’s First Man.

Chazelle has welcomed Venice’s decision: “For 10 days each year this city of the arts, of Tintoretto and Titian and Veronese, becomes a city of cinema, and I am humbled and delighted to be invited to lead this year’s jury. I can’t wait to discover a new crop of great films at the 80th Venice Film Festival.”

It has also been announced that French director Alice Diop – who won the ‘Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize’ and the ‘Lion of the Future’ in 2022 – will head the jury panel for the ‘Luigi De Laurentiis Award’. Elsewhere, Italian-American A Chiara filmmaker Jonas Carpignano will be the jury president for the ‘Horizons’ section.

“What a great honour, what a great joy, to have been chosen to preside over the ‘Luigi De Laurentiis’ Venice Award for a Debut Film, at a festival that welcomed me and offered me so much last year,” Diop said. “I am happy to pass on the baton this year and to work to see a new voice emerge in the cinematic landscape that the Venice Festival has always had at sought to renew.”

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival runs between August 30th and September 9th.