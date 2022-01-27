Damian Lewis delivers a tribute to late wife Helen McCrory









Damian Lewis has worked in high-profile television projects such as Homeland and Billions, in addition to his iconic performance in Band of Brothers. While Lewis has maintained a parallel career in cinema, it is his television run that has attracted the most attention and has enabled him to win prestigious accolades such as an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

During a recent poetry event at the National Theatre dedicated to Lewis’ late wife Helen McCrory, the actor utilised the opportunity to deliver a heartfelt tribute. McCrory passed away last year at the age of 52, while still shooting the new season for Peaky Blinders. Lewis announced on social media that she had died peacefully and was surrounded by her loved ones.

McCrory succumbed to complications arising from breast cancer and was commemorated this year at the event which is called A Poet For Every Day Of The Year. The entire idea for the event actually came from the eponymous anthology book by Allie Esiri and it had readings by McCrory’s colleagues as well as her friends.

Lewis took to the stage to talk about the loss of his wife in a public setting in front of their two children who were also in attendance. “This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre. One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stole,” Lewis said during his address.

He chose to conclude the event by selecting a verse from Everything Is Going To Be All Right, written by the Irish poet Derek Mahon. At the time of her death, Lewis had said: “She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid. As she repeatedly said to the children: ‘Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.'”