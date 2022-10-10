Dame Judi Dench’s new film pays tribute to NHS staff









Allelujah, the upcoming film starring Dame Judi Dench, will pay respect to the “debt we owe” NHS staff. Dench will perform in the film about surviving old age alongside Jennifer Saunders and David Bradley.

The film is based on the Alan Bennet stage play and was written by Heidi Thomas, scriptwriter for Call the Midwife, while Sir Richard Eyre is on directing duties. The film premiered at the London Film Festival yesterday.

Sir Richard said: “It’s really important because the film is about old age, how we all look after old people, whether they be parents or grandparents, and how the country looks after the health of the National Health Service.”

He added: “In a sense, every day was a highlight because every day we had actors who actually were friends and who I think are completely wonderful. So every day I looked forward to because I’d be working with friends who, in Judi’s case, happened to be geniuses.”

Dame Judy followed up, saying the film was for “the debt we owe the [NHS staff] too for doing it. [Also] Richard was my reason. And Alan [Bennett] There were a lot of friends in it, which is always very nice, a great luxury when you’re filming to have a few mates around. Being friends, being with somebody who you admire and who you work with, having the luxury of all being together, you don’t have to go through that process of getting to know somebody; we already knew each other, so it was a great ease.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Saunders said of the project: “Richard Eyre asked me too, and I had just done a play with him, and he’s an amazing director, so I completely trusted that he knew what it was doing. It’s got amazing names, and Judi Dench is in it; I mean, what’s not to love? Especially after the years that we’ve just been through, and it’s always in the news, what about social care and the NHS, and I don’t think it’s ever not relevant.”