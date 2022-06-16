Dakota Fanning reunites with 'Man on Fire' co-star Denzel Washington for 'The Equalizer 3'









Nearly 20 years ago, Man On Fire made Dakota Fanning a star. Now, the actor is reuniting with her former co-star, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. The Richard Wenk-written film is being produced by Escape Artist screenwriter Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Denzel Washington himself. It is slated for release on September 1st, 2023.

Details surrounding the plot of the new feature remain scarce. As the name suggests, The Equalizer 3 is the third instalment of the Equalizer series, the first of which earned over $194 million at the box office. The sequel grossed over $190 million. Alongside a whole load of butt-kicking, Man On Fire featured many touching scenes between Washington and Fanning, the former of whom plays the latter’s loyal bodyguard. Fuqua and Sony saw The Equalizer 3 as the perfect opportunity to have the two talents share the screen once again.

Dakota Fanning is currently starring in Showtime’s The First Lady opposite Michelle Pfeiffer. The actor also recently finished filming Steve Zaillian’s limited-series adaptation of Ripley, starring Andrew Scott. Elsewhere Fanning reprised her role of Sarah Howard in season 2 of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

Washington, meanwhile, recently responded to the Will Smith Oscar-slap debacle. After the incident, Washington comforted Smith about the altercation. The actor went on to express his gratitude towards Washington: “What I loved was, Denzel [Washington] said to me a few moments ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’”

At a recent leadership summit, Washington said: “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong’. The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night.

“Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us,” he added. “Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.”