Daisy May Cooper plays down James Bond rumours









This Country star Daisy May Cooper has downplayed the recent rumours suggesting she will play the coveted role of M in the next James Bond movie. Last week, rumours began to circulate when it was reported that Cooper had been cast for the role due to her close friendship with Bond script consultant Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Now though, Cooper has denied any involvement in the franchise after picking up her Comedy Performance award at the Royal Television Society Awards on Tuesday, March 28th, for Am I Being Unreasonable?

While Cooper was sadly unable to attend the ceremony in person, a winning speech was read out to audiences on her behalf. In her speech, Cooper addressed the rumours that she had been cast in the new James Bond project, saying: “I can’t be there because I’m filming Bond… jokes, the only M I’ll ever be is mental.”

At present, it is still unclear who might be cast to take over from Judi Dench and her temporary replacement Ralph Fiennes, as M in the follow-up to 2021’s No Time To Die.

Following the death of Daniel Craig’s James Bond, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan, and Charles Dance have all been rumoured as potential 007 replacements.

Addressing the rumours pointing to himself as the replacement, Idris Elba previously said that playing James Bond is “not a goal for [his] career”.

“I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go – and I’m talking about different cultures – they always go: ‘Bond!'” he said on The Shop podcast. “It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation.”