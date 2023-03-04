‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ easter egg pays homage to Riley Keough’s grandfather, Elvis Presley









The highly anticipated miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, has now been released by Amazon Prime. Over ten episodes, the show charts the rise and fall of a rock band in the 1970s inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Riley Keough stars as the eponymous protagonist alongside the likes of Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and Timothy Olyphant. Fans of the show might not know that Keough actually has a very famous family. She is the daughter of Lisa-Marie Presley and the grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. However, one beady-eyed viewer noticed a subtle easter egg in episode two of Daisy Jones & The Six that pays homage to her grandfather, the King of Rock and Roll.

A user Tweeted: “Spoiler Alert – in episode two of Daisy Jones, looks to me like Riley is wearing the same pattern guitar strap as Elvis in the ’68 Comeback Special”. Indeed, the actor appears to be wearing the same orange and red patterned guitar strap that her grandfather can be seen wearing on stage in certain photographs.

In an interview with People, the show’s costume designer, Denise Wingate, discussed other Elvis-themed tributes in the character’s wardrobe. She stated: “We didn’t talk about [Keough’s] family that much or her lineage — I was very respectful of her private life — but I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the ’70s.”

She continued: “She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show. One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history.”

Making the costumes look as authentic as possible was Wingate’s main goal when curating the wardrobe for Daisy Jones & The Six. “A lot of the research I did was documentary footage and magazines, and I watched movies. I just wanted it to feel real. The producers didn’t want it to look like people were dressing up for a ’70s dress-up, like it’s ’70s night at the club.”

