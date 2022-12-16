Daisy Edgar-Jones cast as Carole King in forthcoming biopic









Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as the legendary singer-songwriter Carole King in a forthcoming musical biopic on the star’s life by Sony titled Beautiful.

King’s life is the stuff of legend, she began her career as a songwriter for hire crafting a lot of the biggest hits of the 1960s behind the scenes. Then, she emerged from the shadows with a trailblazing album that made feminist profundity a chart-topping triumph.

The stage show of her story has been running for a long time now and when Sony purchased the rights to it seven years ago, many expected that a film would be forthcoming imminently. However, they bided their time waiting for the right star and now the Norman People actor has been given the nod.

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King said in a statement to Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

Lisa Cholodenko is set to direct the project while she teams up with her former The Kids Are All Right collaborator Stuart Blumberg on script penning duties. The director is also known for her previous musically inclined projects like Laurel Canyon.

Elsewhere in the crew, king’s friend Tom Hanks will help out with production alongside Gary Goetzman for the Playtone project. The rest of the cast remains under wraps at the moment as we await further details of the film.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.