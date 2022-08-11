Listen to Daft Punk's ultimate party playlist









Perhaps it was down to their helmets, but there was always an air of mystery which stalked Daft Punk. It was all about the music for them, everything else was secondary, and if you want anybody to create an ultimate party playlist, it’s the French dance pioneers.

Of course, not everybody was convinced by the group, and they had their critics too. Famously, Liam Gallagher once said of the duo: “I’d write [‘Get Lucky’] in a fucking hour. I don’t know what the fuss is about, you know what I mean? It’s like fuck off, give me a fucking break. I am not going to have people wear disguises. Take your fucking helmet off. Let’s see what you look like sans helmet, whatever you’re called.”

Gallagher was in the minority with his stance on the Parisians, and most of us were intrigued by the helmet-wearing party starters. The duo, made up of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, began working together in 1993 and quickly became an integral part of the French house scene before moving onto the international stage.

Their Coachella set in 2007 took them to new heights, and to this day, it’s the most crucial moment in the history of the festival. However, for the next few years, Daft Punk stayed quiet before making their comeback with an advert at the site of their historic performance six years earlier.

2013 was Daft Punk’s year, and their final album, Random Access Memories, was unavoidable. In the lead-up to releasing the project, they did minimal press because the record sold itself and became an international best-seller without them needing to push it.

However, Bangalter did curate a playlist for Spotify, which featured their favourite party anthems. They included ‘Good Times’ by Chic and Sister Sledge’s ‘He’s The Greatest Dancer’, which was also crafted by their collaborator Nile Rodgers, who had a fruitful partnership with the duo.

Speaking about his work with Daft Punk, Rodgers once said: “The collaboration felt so unbelievably natural that it made me realise that I need to be in the studio with people. I love partnering with people. And then from that moment, a windfall of recording started happening. I just started going in with whomever I could.”

Other artists included by the Frenchman on the eclectic playlist include Phoenix, MGMT, Bon Iver, N.E.R.D, Diana Ross and The Jackson 5. Although seeing Daft Punk live is out of the question for the foreseeable future, this is the perfect accompaniment for an evening’s entertainment and offers an insight into Bangalter’s mind.

Listen to the playlist below.