Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter unveils new NTS mix









Thomas Bangalter, one-half of the French electronic duo Daft Punk, has shared a brand new mix for NTS Radio. An NTS synopsis has described Bangalter’s one-hour set as an exploration of “orchestral sounds, piano pieces and more”.

The release celebrates the concurrent arrival of Bangalter’s first solo album in over two decades, titled Mythologies. The music featured on the album was initially composed as a ballet score as performed at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in July 2022.

Bangalter recently opened up on the breakup of Daft Punk, explaining why he and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo decided to call it a day in 2021. “Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters,” he told the BBC. “It was a very important point for me and Guy-Manuel to not spoil the narrative while it was happening.”

“I love technology as a tool [but] I’m somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves,” he continued. “Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort”.

“[In Daft Punk,] we tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology… As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be in the world we live in, in 2023 is a robot.”

Hear the new NTS mix below.

Classical flavoured compositions, soundtracks, piano instrumentals and more for the next hour, marking the release of his first solo project in twenty years, "Mythologies"https://t.co/UW6sG0bGqg pic.twitter.com/4CcmZxSnzv — NTS Radio (@NTSlive) April 12, 2023