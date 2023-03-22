Daft Punk share unreleased song from ‘Random Access Memories’ reissue









Daft Punk have released the previously unheard track ‘The Writing of Fragments of Time’. The song was shared to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the dance duo’s 2013 album Random Access Memories.

A statement reads from the band reads: “The lyrics for Fragments of Time were written and recorded with longtime Daft Punk friend and collaborator Todd Edwards. At the legendary Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles on February 29, 2012, a tape ran for the full session, capturing the entire creative journey behind the making of the track, and we hear some of these intimate moments of creation”.

Todd Edwards previously worked with Daft Punk on the track ‘Face to Face’ which appeared on their 2001 album Discovery. According to Edwards, the lyrics to this song were written from the perspective of the collaborators’ future selves listening back to the creation.

The press announcement also includes a reflection on the lyrics, noting: “Listening to the lyrics ten years later along with the creative process behind them offers listeners the feeling of mirrored reflections in an infinity loop lending to an existential foresight as if creating a sonic time capsule”.

Random Access Memories is the last project Daft Punk worked on before officially breaking up in 2021. Along with the reissue of the album, the release is set to feature 35 minutes of unheard material.

Listen to ‘The Writing of Fragments of Time’ below.