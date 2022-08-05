Daft Punk ‘Random Access Memories’ VR event headed to Los Angeles









A Daft Punk-inspired Virtual Reality event based around their classic 2013 album Random Access Memories is headed to Los Angeles. In a fitting tribute, everyone’s favourite French robots are set to be rendered 3D with this innovative new outing.

The event is being hosted at the VR venue the Wisdome which can cram in 12,000 fans. Dubbed ‘Contact’, the pioneering show will combine the use of a VR dome and live circus performers over the next two nights. Expect a futuristic bout of madness as you bask in the remixes of an iconic record.

“CONTACT is a multisensory dance party meets immersive space opera inspired by the legendary duo: Daft Punk,” the event, which will run for the next two evenings (August 5th and 6th), boasts.

Adding: “This cutting-edge original narrative production works with an evolving roster of best-in-class DJs and multidisciplinary performers for the ultimate tribute to Daft Punk’s legacy. Join two DJ robots from the future on a journey through the cosmos!”

The two-and-a-half-hour shows drew plaudits last night as a weird and wonderful new way to celebrate the music of Daft Punk who broke up last February.

You can find out more about the event and secure tickets here.

