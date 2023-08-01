Daft Punk launch ‘Memory Tapes’ video series as part of 10th-anniversary celebrations









Daft Punk have released Memory Tapes, a new video series reflecting on the creation of their final LP Random Access Memories.

Made up of eight episodes, Memory Tapes offers an inside look at the creation of Random Access Memories, alongside various highlights from collaborators who worked with them on the project.

Each collaborator will share some of their favourite memories working with Daft Punk along with how the French duo has impacted their careers and the music industry as a whole.

Some big names included in the series include The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, who collaborated with Daft Punk on ‘Instant Crush’, alongside pianist Chilly Gonzales, Pharrell Williams, Todd Edwards, Nile Rogers, and more.

The interviews were recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles and Gang Studios in Paris, which is where the duo spent more of their time working on Random Access Memories.

In the episode with Gonzales, he walks through the process of making ‘Within’ with accompanying previously unseen archival footage. “It’s really their first ballad,” he says. “It’s a really emotional moment on the album”.

Memory Tapes follows an influx of activity from Daft Punk this year as they mark a decade since the release of Random Access Memories. They re-released the album in May together with 35 minutes of rare and unheard bonus material.