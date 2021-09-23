Daft Punk biography 'After Daft' in the works







A book detailing the life, times and legacy of iconic French dance duo, Daft Punk, is currently in the works. Entitled After Daft, the new book is due for release in 2023 and has been written by Gabriel Szatan, and will be published by John Murray Press / Hachette UK.

Explaining the French dance duo’s impact on music and culture, and what inspired him to pen the book, Szatan said: “Daft Punk sit in the pantheon of pop alongside Prince, Talking Heads, Kate Bush, Stevie Wonder, Kraftwerk, Missy Elliott, David Bowie or any visionary you’d care to name.”

Szatan explained the pair’s massive impact, particularly on dance music: “Beyond making joyous records, there are countless compelling sub-narratives which flow in and out of their career: Alive 2006-07 was as consequential for dance music as The Beatles’ 1964 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show was for rock’ n’ roll — what changed about the way we respond to concerts in the aftermath?”.

He continued: “Were the Teachers sufficiently recognised for their contributions? And how did Daft Punk retain anonymity at a time when the internet erased privacy for everyone else?… I’m excited to bring it all to light — as well as making the case for how, over 28 years, music really did sound better with them.”

Back in February this year, Daft Punk announced on social media to much surprise and sadness that they were calling it a day. They also shared an eight-minute visualiser entitled ‘Epilogue’, which looked back across their long and celebrated history.

Since their split, in what seems to have been a very clever business move, sales and streams of their record have soared. The day after the announcement was made, they saw an 891% increase in their global streams on Spotify.

The Swedish streaming giant also reported that the breaking news of Daft Punk’s split created a massive tidal wave of 3,778,718 new music discoveries of listeners who were new to the dance outfit.

Even Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker weighed in on the split. He said he felt the pair’s breakup was like “when someone dies”. He explained to Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson: “I guess I wasn’t expecting to be as emotional as I was”.

Parker added: “It was almost like when you hear about someone that’s died. “I know it’s obviously not nearly as tragic as when someone dies, but that kind of shock.”

Watch Daft Punk’s ‘Epilogue’ below.

