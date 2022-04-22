Cynthia ‘Plaster Caster’ Albritton known for rock star penis sculptures has died at 74









From the counterculture movement to the dawn of punk and beyond, Cynthia Albritton spent her days travelling to gigs where she would proposition the artists with her moulding kit and offer to sculpt their genitals in plaster.

Sadly, the creator of some of the most revered rogers in music history passed away at the age of 74 after a long illness in Chicago, as per the press release confirming the news.

During her artistic exploits, she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Pete Shelley, Karen O, and even managed to rub Aynsley Dunbar from Journey the wrong way with her request.

It all began when her art school teacher asked the class to plaster cast “something solid that could retain its shape.” Seeing as though Albritton was in awe of “gorgeous men who made the awesome music” she knew exactly what to do.

The very first artist to agree to her moulds was Jimi Hendrix and when you get a debut booking like that, well, the rest is basically history. Soon many other stars were keen to get onboard and her work eventually solidified itself as a weird cornerstone of counterculture as she became good friends with Frank Zappa and the likes.

After several successful exhibitions and the BBC 3 documentary My Penis and I, she even ran for mayor of Chicago in 2010 on the ‘Hard Party’ ticket. “I am not a politician,” she said of her campaign. “I am an everyday citizen that is sick and tired of seeing the problems of our city escalate and I believe we all need to participate in helping to make our city the best it can be.”

This bold stance was a mark of her defiance and vigour for life. For this reason, she has been remembered with glowing respect by those who came into contact with her.

