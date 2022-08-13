Welcome to the cult of Gibson guitars









Since popular music first exploded in the 1950s, there have been two heavyweights tussling for dominance over the guitar market, Fender and Gibson. Whilst both companies’ histories stretch much further back than the heady days of Little Richard, Chuck Berry and Gene Vincent, it was when popular music became a genuine phenomenon that the two were brought into direct rivalry with each other. It left musicians with a conundrum; which one to pick?

It is well known that Fender has dominated this rivalry for the past 30 years, and despite the financial problems that Gibson has endured as of late, the brand still has its adherents. Of course, more often than not, artists choose to use both Fender and Gibson models at different points. Still, Gibson has such a cultish appeal that it has meant that its flame has been kept alive in the face of Fender upping their game and the quality of their own output dropping considerably.

So what about Gibson has given it such a strong appeal? There are many reasons, but primarily it is what the brand represents, the rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

For a moment, cast your mind to some of the most iconic and hard-rocking guitarists of all time – Slash, Jimmy Page, and Randy Rhoads. Even though they’ve utilised many other guitars over their time, their use of the Gibson Les Paul is the most significant. What they’ve created with it has come to represent the pinnacle of rock, meaning that they are the walking embodiment of rock, and their axe of choice is the inanimate representation of the form.

Yes, Gibson guitars have been used for various genres, which is a testament to their mastery – but having all the bases covered is Fender’s forté. Gibson are the hard rock and metal brand, and this is why they’ve earned such a cultish appeal. Those who see themselves as the true proponents of a good rocking time regard Gibson as the manufacturer of the best goods. To put it simply, Angus Young of AC/DC is synonymous with the Gibson SG, and there is no outfit that best captures the joyous spirit of rock and roll and Gibson better.

The second point is the sound of Gibson guitars, which is best regarded as meaty. Even the much coveted hollow body, the Gibson ES-335, when put through a good fuzz pedal such as the Electro-Harmonix Big Muff and an amp such as an Orange, can produce a growl that is of a different class entirely. Check out the tones Chris Cornell got from his green model; it’s earth-shattering.

The company of the humbucker, there’s no surprise that Gibson is revered by the genres that come under the loose bracket of “heavy”, as they do it so well. This stretches from their most prominent models such as the Les Paul and SG to their most cultish offerings such as the Firebird, Flying V and Explorer. They all come in spiky, angular shapes that are physical representations of the most visceral aspects of the rock spirit.

They’re totems to a primal form of music, and although it might periodically grapple with relevance, it will never go away. In the immortal words of sometime Gibson Les Paul Custom player Alex Turner: “Yeah, that rock ‘n’ roll, it seems like it’s fading away sometimes, but it will never die. And there’s nothing you can do about it”.

For the most part, Gibson devotees know what they’re getting – they don’t need any fascinating models or experiments; they want two humbuckers and a body that they’re familiar with, so they can get down to business.

Added to this affinity for the American company’s electrics is the acoustics they have on offer, which remain some of the best out there, such as the J-50, LG-2, J-45, and Hummingbird. For the most part, they have an aural power that has fuelled some of the best unplugged music released to date. For instance, the Hummingbird has such an appeal that everyone, from Bob Dylan to Jonny Greenwood, has utilised it over the years, giving both their records and live show an authentic feel that is unmatched.

In short, Gibson will never fade into the darkness unless some devastating economic disaster happens. It has its corner in the market, and its message is clear. The sound and aesthetics they offer are one of a kind, and whilst many have tried to imitate them, they never will. Class is timeless.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.