‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and ‘Mulan’ singer, Coco Lee, dies aged 48









The Chinese-American singer Coco Lee, who was best known for singing an Oscar-nominated track in the martial arts film Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, has died at the age of 48 in Hong Kong.

The cause of Lee’s death was suicide, as per a statement from the singer’s sisters. She was taken to a hospital in Hong Kong on Sunday (July 2nd) after attempting to take her own life and died yesterday (July 5th)

“Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months,” her sisters wrote. “Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.”

Lee was already a successful singer in Asia by the time she performed the song ‘A Love Before Time’ in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, but came to a wider global audience after it was released.

The singer performed the song at the Academy Awards ceremony in March 2001, with Julia Stiles introducing her. Stiles said, “Combining the flavour and texture of Eastern music with the orchestral colour and sensitive lyrics of Western culture, the magic of this stunningly beautiful film is truly realized in this evocative love ballad.”

Lee had also worked on the Disney film Mulan, in which she voice acted as the lead character. She also offered her singing talents once again to voice the lead character.

As well as her sisters, Lee leaves behind a husband, Bruce Rockowitz, and two stepdaughters.