Crosby, Still & Nash remove music from Spotify in support of Neil Young









With Graham Nash departing Spotify two days ago, it seemed inevitable that soon the rest of the group would join him in solidarity with Neil Young and complete the Laurel Canyon exodus from the platform.

Now that Joni Mitchell has already left, very little of the classic Californian folk scene actually remains on the streaming platform, as the question still looms whether a mass exodus might occur over the misinformation row.

Together, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young produced one of the finest folk albums ever with their epic Déjà vu and even though Young would frequently come and go amid tempestuous times for the band, this show of solidarity affirms the bond they still have.

The trio shared a joint statement on David Crosby’s social media platform reading: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”

The statement then concluded: Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

While several other members of the music community have recently left, including cult band Failure who claimed that the platform has “been a scam for artists” since the start, Spotify has responded by pioneering a misinformation warning system.

You can read more about the full fallout and implications by clicking here.