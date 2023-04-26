Crazy Town get into a bloody fight after an awful concert









Rap rock outfit Crazy Town played an awful concert this weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Seth Binzer, also known as Shifty Shellshock, the band’s co-vocalist, got into a bloody fistfight with the group’s other singer, Bobby Reeves, after Binzer didn’t show up to perform until the very conclusion of the show.

Crazy Town are best known for their hit single ‘Butterfly’, and when the band played the song without Binzer, Reeves had to get the crowd to sing along after he forgot the words. He later told the crowd, “I’m so mad at fuckin’ Shifty right now.”

Footage from after the show revealed Binzer and Reeves getting into a serious fistfight backstage. Binzer repeatedly hits Reeves while he is on the ground and yells at him about owing him money. When Reeves finally gets up, he starts punching Binzer back before the tables turn once again. Eventually, the fight was broken up.

Reeves posted on his social media images of his battered face, writing, “Me and Shifty got into a little scuffle, but it’s all good. We’re brothers.” The Myrtle Beach show is not the only recent Crazy Town performance to have gone awry. In Jackson, Mississippi, Binzer booted a monitor off the stage after telling the sound engineer he couldn’t hear his vocals.