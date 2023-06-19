The cover of ‘Space Oddity’ that David Bowie called “the most poignant version ever”









When David Bowie released ‘Space Oddity’ in 1969, it marked a turning point in his musical career. The struggling musician received his first taste of success when the song hit number five on the UK charts, partly because its release coincided with the Apollo 11 moon landing.

After this brief stint of popularity, it wasn’t until a few years later that Bowie became a well-known artist in the mainstream, finding critical and commercial success with the release of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars in 1972.

‘Space Oddity’ eventually hit number one in 1975 when it was reissued in the UK, giving Bowie his first chart-topping hit. During live performances, the musician frequently played the song throughout his career.

However, in 2013, the famous track was covered by astronaut Chris Hadfield. While in space, he recorded his own rendition of the song, which gained rapid popularity online. The video has racked up over 52 million views in the decade since it was uploaded to YouTube.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hadfield explained that the song changed his life. “When I was on board the space station, there was a clamouring on the internet for me to cover Space Oddity by David Bowie. My son said: ‘Just do it, Dad, or you’ll regret it for ever.'”

He continued: “I had to get Bowie’s permission and he said it was the most poignant version ever. Millions of people have seen my version and it put laughter and joy in the face of David Bowie in the last couple years of his life. So that changed my life.”

Watch the video below.