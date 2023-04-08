Courtney Love shares tribute to Kurt Cobain on the 29th anniversary of his death









Courtney Love has paid tribute to her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain on the 29th anniversary of his passing. The grunge musician committed suicide on April 5th, 1994, with Love sharing a photograph to mark the date earlier in the week.

The monochrome photo of Cobain’s hands was taken by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe. “I love beautiful hands, it’s the first thing I look at in another,” she wrote. “I love that the only photograph of Kurt that [Stipe] took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty, kudzu, @helenachristensen, river phoenix; dozens if not 100s of gorgeous photos of people he finds and sees their ‘Shen’ (a Chinese word of what’s in the eyes – loosely translated as ‘mojo’ but more about the ‘twinkle’)”.

Love continued: “But Micheal saw these hands. These left handed beautiful hands like a votive/ a mudra, and shot this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame. It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply.”

“But he chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are”, she added. “‘The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you’ the gosho says. Nam myoho renge kyo dear Kurt D. C. i & we love & miss you.”

In her own tribute, Love and Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean, wrote on her Instagram story: “Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore (and) death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state. Free from pain or human worry… death serves a purpose.”

She concluded: “It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn’t know joy without it.”

See more