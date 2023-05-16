Courtney Love reveals the work of art that changed her life









In a new interview, former Hole frontwoman Courtney Love revealed the work of art that changed her life. It is Tracey Emin’s 1998 work My Bed, which was shortlisted for the Turner Prize the following year.

Sitting down with the Financial Times, Love said: “The work of art that changed everything for me was Tracey Emin’s My Bed. We’re not like close buddies, but I always consider her a war buddy – in a different regime that fought the same wars.”

A readymade installation, My Bed, consists of Emin’s unmade dirty bed, in which she spent a period of emotional flux. This included drinking, smoking, eating, sleeping and having sexual intercourse. The artwork features used condoms and blood-stained underwear.

After emerging from this depressive phase, Emin looked at the mess that had accumulated in her room and realised she had created a piece of art. Some critics dismissed it as a farce, saying anyone could submit an unmade bed. Famously, Emin responded to the claims: “Well, they didn’t, did they? No one had ever done that before.”

Although it did not win the 1999 Turner Prize, it is Emin’s most famous work and was sold at an auction by Christie’s in July 2014 for £2,546,500.