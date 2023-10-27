Courtney Love teases upcoming solo album









In 2010, Courtney Love released Nobody’s Daughter, an album credited to her band Hole, despite being recorded without any other band members. Since then, Love has maintained a sporadic career with one-off singles such as ‘Miss Narcissist’ and ‘Mother’.

However, with various lawsuits, an abandoned Hole reunion and a new memoir behind her, Love is finally now gearing up for her next solo album, technically a follow-up to her 2004 debut outing, America’s Sweetheart.

In preparation for releasing new music, the rock singer has reactivated her TikTok account to supply fans with a series of teasers. Some clips showed Love lip-syncing several newly recorded songs, and in another, she gave a more direct brief.

“It’s Courtney, hi,” she said. “I’m not going to have an official TikTok. I’m just gonna upload some teasers from my album that’s coming out… Christmas, if we’re lucky. I’m just gonna upload some teasers.”

Love continued: “This is not an official page. If you get this in your For You page, then the AI is listening. There’s just some songs, little bits… I’m not giving too much away from my album, which is probably out Christmas.”

In another clip, the former wife of Kurt Cobain explained the new album is “the longest record that’s ever been written in the history of rock, so it better fuckin’ be good, no filler.”

Elsewhere, it was announced earlier this week that Love’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, had recently tied the knot with Tony Hawk’s son Riley, with R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe officiating.

Watch some of Courtney Love’s teaser clips below.