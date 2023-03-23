Courtney Love hails Yves Tumor as a “f***ing genius”









In a new interview with Yves Tumor, who has just released their new album, Praise A Lord, former Hole frontwoman Courtney Love praised Tumor’s work, specifically labelling the 2020 track ‘Kerosene!’ “fucking genius”.

The pair were in discussion for a new feature by Interview Magazine, and after apologising for being late at the beginning, Love asked: “Do you remember when I posted the ‘Kerosene!’ video?”

When Tumor said they did, Love said: “That thing’s fucking genius, man. Anybody that says they don’t care what people think of them is a sociopath, but part of what I relate to about you is that you’re not trying to be what you’re not.”

Continuing, Love added: “You’re already leaning into the fucking othered. You’re occupying spaces that—I’ve been there as a woman—are traditionally held by a certain type of person that isn’t us. I wonder how an artist who’s as transgressive as you makes money. What’s your financial literacy? Do you have any?”

Tumor responded by acknowledging that they don’t feel there is “much money in music right now” and that most artists appear to make money for nonstop touring and merchandise.

Love clarified her original comment, stating: “But I’m not asking you about that. I’m asking about your financial literacy. I lost several fortunes in real time because they will brazenly take whatever you make. In America, they don’t even teach you how to fucking read a contract. It’s like, ‘Oh, I just gave you 99 percent of everything for the rest of my life’.”