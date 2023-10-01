Courtney Love explains her greatest legacy









In 1981, Courtney Love became the benefactor of a small trust fund left to her by her grandparents. At the time, she was only 17, but lost and looking for her place in the world, she decided to use this money to travel to Dublin. Quite by chance, she ended up becoming friends with Julian Cope after watching a Teardrop Explodes concert, and soon Cope explained that he had a flat going spare in Liverpool if she wanted to stay there while he was away touring.

Therein, she would mix with the hip scene, and her future as a musician began to become clear. She would later remark: “Before Liverpool, my life doesn’t count. Ian McCulloch and Julian Cope taught me a great deal. I owe them a lot. Liverpool had been a great school to become a rock star.” While her place in Liverpool was never set to be permanent, she found herself accepted and at home among the alternative music scene, soon returning to the US and asking Faith No More if she could join them as a singer.

The rest, as they say, is ancient history. Love was a natural rocker, a phenom whose presence helped to define a generation with a penchant for ruggedness. However, this was merely the aesthetic of her output; beneath the surface was something decidedly more considered. This combination helped to create an icon, but as ever, icons become embroiled in myth, and the core of the artist’s intent is shrouded in the noise.

So, when Love was fielding questions from her famous friends, the costume designer Arianne Phillips asked: “Looking back at your body of work, what do you think your greatest legacy is? Or what do you hope it will be?” Love replied: “I would hope that it’s a high bar for lyrics.”

In the 1980s, lyrics had, to some extent, become obfuscated. Obviously, it is too broad a brushstroke to say they became unimportant, but with sonic exploration and technology entering the fore with greater prominence, the humanity behind it often lacked depth almost by design. However, in 1988, when Love taught herself how to play guitar and set about starting Hole, she wanted lyrics to be at the forefront.

This, she opines, is her greatest legacy. “It’s good to teach other people. I was so completely influenced by [Charles] Baudelaire. It’s pedestrian even to say Baudelaire in my generation, but kids don’t know,” she said in Interview. “They don’t know Paul Paray. They don’t know Elsa Schiaparelli. They don’t know Joan Didion. They don’t know Susan Sontag.”

She concludes: “This is the shit you’ve gotta pass on to them. I would love to know that a kid read [Honoré de] Balzac or [Samuel Taylor] Coleridge because I asked them to, or because I said something about it.”

With that in mind, you can check out the poem ‘The Albatross’ by Baudelaire (translated by Geoffrey Wagner) below:

‘The Albatross’ by Charles Baudelaire:

“Often, to amuse themselves, the men of the crew

Catch those great birds of the seas, the albatrosses,

lazy companions of the voyage, who follow

The ship that slips through bitter gulfs.

Hardly have they put them on the deck,

Than these kings of the skies, awkward and ashamed,

Piteously let their great white wings

Draggle like oars beside them.

This winged traveler, how weak he becomes and slack!

He who of late was so beautiful, how comical and ugly!

Someone teases his beak with a branding iron,

Another mimics, limping, the crippled flyer!

The Poet is like the prince of the clouds,

Haunting the tempest and laughing at the archer;

Exiled on earth amongst the shouting people,

His giant’s wings hinder him from walking.”