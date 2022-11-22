Follow Courtney Barnett’s perfect playlist









Ever been at a house party and taken a private moment to peruse someone’s bookshelf or record collection? It’s far more revealing about a person than that old wife’s tale about scrutinising shoes. And a playlist is essentially a refined version of this. The art of curating a mixtape is a spiritual one handed down by the elders. There is alchemy in the magic of the mix, there is a story and a frisson of something that you just can’t quite put your finger on.

When it comes to the artists we love, these playlists prove even more insightful. They lift the lid on secret influences, show you the sounds that may have been incorporated into their latest outings, and reveal a level of class or lack thereof. And in a less cynical sense, they are also gifts from our esteemed music heroes. They are little labours of love that aim to share the great connective balm of music. If that isn’t nice, what is?

When it comes to Courtney Barnett, it’s even nicer. Who doesn’t love Courtney Barnett? She is an artist who has gently shouldered her way into the rarefied realm of being universally beloved. Lyrical fans will love her unique storytelling, she’s got enough attitude to satiate those after a rocking jam, and even mellows it out with lush rhythms for the bedroom-bound gang.

Her playlist, therefore, is also suitably eclectic. Mixing her favourite tunes from her indie contemporaries with jazzy cuts and some avant-garde nuggets from around the world, this is a treasure trove of varied delights. Above all, it also reveals Barnett’s penchant for a touch of humour and humanity in her song choices.

She offers up choice cuts from her friend Cate Le Bon to beauteous guitar licks from the Cameroonian legend Francis Bebey. This mix makes it the perfect playlist. It has plenty of new offerings for one. Secondly, it is fit for any occasion. Thirdly, there is a sense of curated flow to it that genuinely feels like a joyful celebration.

So, get a brew poured and chill out to this brilliant mixtape kindly curated by your friend and mine, Courtney Barnett.

