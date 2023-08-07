Courtney Barnett shares cover of Chastity Belt song ‘Different Now’









Australian rock singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has shared her take on ‘Different Now’ by fellow indie rockers Chastity Belt. The song forms the latest addition to a split 7″ single series by Seattle indie label Suicide Squeeze.

The cover is available to stream now, while the limited vinyl pressing will be available on Friday, October 27th, in pink, blue and black colour ways. Barnett’s cover of ‘Different Now’ features as Side C, while Kurt Vile’s take on Chastity Belt’s ‘This Time of Night’ will be pressed as Side K.

Both tracks were featured on Chastity Belt’s third studio album, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, in 2017.

Speaking on her love for the track, Barnett shared: “This song is so special to me. I remember when the album came out and I listened to ‘Different Now’ over and over, I thought they were singing directly to me. It’s a perfect piece of songwriting”.

She also recalled introducing the track to Vile, adding: “I showed it to Kurt and he would always sing it to me on tour. I love Chastity Belt. I’m pretty sure we met in 2014 at a record store in Seattle, then we toured together in 2015 and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Barnett’s cover of the track takes it in a slightly lighter, more playful direction than the original. She said: “I originally played it as a little folk acoustic version, then I asked Stella [Mozgawa] to program some drums and it turned into something a lot more fun. We tracked straight to the Tascam 388 and it was a real joy to make.”

Barnett and Chastity Belt’s lead vocalist Julia Shapiro previously interviewed each other just after Barnett released a collaborative album with Vile in 2017.

Listen to Courtney Barnett cover ‘Different Now’ by Chastity Belt below.