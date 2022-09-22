Watch Courtney Barnett perform 'Turning Green' on Seth Meyers









Australian legend Courtney Barnett appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week to perform a stellar rendition of her funky slow burner ‘Turning Green’. The performance came after Barnett had just finished a lengthy North American tour in support of her recent third album, Things Take Time, Take Time.

‘Turning Green’ features on Barnett’s latest album, and the rendition she delivered on Seth Meyers is arguably her best to date. She was supported by her backing band of Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa on keyboards, bassist Bones Sloane and drummer Dave Mudie to undertake the song. At different points in the performance, Barnett even picked up the cowbell and added some extra percussion, indicating just how dynamic of a performer she is.

Now that Barnett and the band have just played the length and breadth of North America, they will be hitting Europe and the UK on a run which kicks off in Munich, Germany, on October 28th. For UK fans, she is scheduled to perform at the Pitchfork Music Festival in London, which takes place from November 9th-13th.

In a review of Things Take Time, Far Out‘s Tom Taylor wrote: “In short, if the keyword for the record is vulnerability, then it is a great irony that it takes a songwriter of bold invention to stridently take a step back and sink into the assuredness of her own singular lyrics and let the rest take care of itself.”

Adding: “None of these tracks stretches to be anything other than what they are — they don’t have awards, ratings or ground-shaking futures in mind, and that is much to Barnett’s credit, because, in the words of the cheesiest Neighbours boyfriend who was seemingly prattling on in the background when these were written: they are beautiful just the way they are — despite being the wry antithesis of that vomit-inducing line. In other words, Things Take Time, Take Time is a lovely little album”.

For now though, see Barnett’s performance below.