Courting announce second album, ‘New Last Name’

Liverpool-based band Courting have just shared a new song, ‘Throw’, which follows their previous single, ‘Flex’. Both tracks will appear on the newly announced sophomore album, New Last Name.

The record has been produced by The Cribs’ Gary and Ryan Jarman and is set for release on January 26th, 2024. Discussing New Last Name, lead vocalist Sean Murphy O’Neill has revealed, “There’s a lot going on. It can be simply enjoyed as an album, but there are characters, acts, stage directions, etc.”

“The listeners can decide on the narrative themselves, but we want them to get lost in it,” he added. O’Neill also called the album “unrestrained and chaotic,” as well as “a collection of our most contained pop songs, and strangest experiments sat side by side.”

Discussing ‘Throw’, Murphy O’Neill added: “We wanted to write a song with a plot twist, a song that could be described as ‘an epic’. Lamenting a past love, our protagonist returns to ‘the city’, and remembers, misremembers, and forgets just about everything that has happened beforehand. Drawing a blank, they pray to be wished away to a simpler time.”

Courting formed in 2018 before releasing their debut album, Guitar Music, in 2022, which saw the band blend classic post-punk influences with electronica.

To coincide with the release of their second album, Courting have announced UK and EU tour dates, with shows kicking off in February. They’ll hit cities such as Cambridge, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow and Bristol before heading to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and more.

Listen to the song below.