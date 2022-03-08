Courteney Cox reflects on her audition for a Bruce Springsteen music video









Courteney Cox has emerged as a popular culture icon due to her major role in the wildly popular sitcom Friends which gained enough momentum to become a global phenomenon. In recent years, Cox has moved on to other projects such as Cougar Town in addition to making her directorial debut while maintaining her presence in the Scream franchise.

Before starting out as an actress, Cox had decided to study architecture at Mount Vernon College but she soon realised that it wasn’t for her and embarked on a journey to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor or a model. Along the way, she worked in unrelated places including a stint at the famous video game company Bethesda Softworks during the 1980s.

Cox also managed to get another fantastic opportunity in the ’80s when she auditioned for a role in the music video for Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’. The video was directed by Brian De Palma who handled the audition for Cox himself and the role was for a super-fan who is pulled onto the stage by Springsteen to dance with him.

“Bruce Springsteen is such an amazing… God, he’s so incredible. I love that song,” Cox said during an appearance on the Howard Stern show. “I get a little embarrassed because I do feel like when I watch the video, when I see it…I mean, God. Did you see my dance? It was pathetic. I’m not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous.”

She admitted that she was very confused but ultimately got the part because they were looking for a bewildered fan: “I thought I was in the wrong place. I was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re doing but I can’t even bend my leg. This is it.’ I went into on Brian De Palma’s office. He put on the music and said, ‘Well, you dance.’ And I thought, ‘Right now? Here? In front of you? Just the two of us?’”

Watch the music video below.