Court documents accuse Cher of hiring men to kidnap her own son









Cher has been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in order to prevent him from reuniting with his estranged wife, Marie Angela King.

King made the allegation in court documents which she filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court on December 5th. Entertainment Weekly have seen the documents, which were related to the ongoing divorce case between King and Allman.

She claimed the pair reconciled for a 12-day period last November, however, on November 30th, King alleges four men abducted Allman from their hotel room in New York. Additionally, the date is significant as it’s their wedding anniversary.

In the declaration signed last December, King wrote: “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,I am very concerned and worried about him.”

She continued: “I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

King claims she was then asked to leave their family home, owned by Cher, as Allman was no longer living in the residence.

“I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing. I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets,” she also said in the declaration.

The Daily Mail have also claimed Allman, who has struggled with drug addiction, was taken to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where he was watched by a caretaker hired by his mother. They state he was recently taken to a rehabilitation centre after an incident at the hotel.

Cher is yet to respond to the allegations.