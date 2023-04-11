Court clears Richard Gere 16 years after he kissed Shilpa Shetty









An Indian court has now dismissed a case filed against a magistrate’s order in which Shilpa Shetty was discharged. Shetty had been embroiled in a 2007 obscenity trial because actor Richard Gere kissed her several times during an AIDS awareness public event in Mumbai, India.

After the event, many Hindus protested against Gere’s actions because they went against Indian values. Gere responded by apologising and saying that he had tried to show that kissing does not cause HIV transmission.

In January last year, the obscenity charge against Shetty was dismissed, noting that the charges against Shetty were “groundless”, with her being unwittingly advanced on by Gere. However, a revised prosecution against Gere and Shetty remained, with it claiming that the magistrate had “erred in discharging the accused” and the order had been “illegal, bad in law and against the principle of natural justice”.

Now, that prosecution has also been dismissed, and Shetty and Gere have been cleared of wrongdoing. The court said, “A woman being groped on the street or touched on a public way or in public transport cannot be termed as accused or participative to the extent of mental culpability, and she cannot be held for illegal omission to make her liable for prosecution.”