'Corsage' nabs top honour at the London Film Festival









2022 has been an excellent year for cinema, especially after the horrendous pandemic period, which slowed everything down. It looks like Marie Kreutzer’s new drama Corsage might just be one of the best films of the year, recently nabbing the top honour at the London Film Festival.

This year’s edition of the London Film Festival featured excellent gems such as Guillermo del Toro’s magnificent adaptation of Pinocchio. However, Corsage emerged as the most acclaimed feature from the lineup. Starring Vicky Krieps as Empress Elisabeth of Austria, the film chronicles her resistance against social norms.

While awarding it the top prize at the London Film Festival, the jury described the work as a “masterfully realised’ film. They added that the film won due to “its mesmerising and original interpretation of the life of the Austrian Empress Elisabeth.”

The jury also singled out the brilliant performance of Krieps, who completely embodied the role. The jury felt as if they were “completely seduced by Vicky Krieps’ sublime performance of a woman out of time trapped in her own iconography and her rebellious yearning for liberation.”

Director Marie Kreutzer said, “the most beautiful thing about my job is to collaborate with so many great creatives and artists and create something together daily without knowing how it will turn out… For all of us, I’m so happy that it turned out so well and that people love the film so much.”

